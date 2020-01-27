Short Interest in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Declines By 16.8%

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the December 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $118,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 277,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward Infantolino sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $25,829.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,217.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,574 shares of company stock valued at $180,610 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Parke Bancorp alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. 38.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PKBK stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $252.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Parke Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $25.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.