Short Interest in Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Decreases By 50.0%

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ PNBK traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.06. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.18. Patriot National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The bank reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

About Patriot National Bancorp

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

