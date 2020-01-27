Short Interest in PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) Drops By 51.3%

PB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBBI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the December 31st total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBBI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,718. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 million, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.34. PB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PB Bancorp had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $4.50 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBBI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in PB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of PB Bancorp by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of PB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

