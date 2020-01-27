Short Interest in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) Grows By 36.6%

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the December 31st total of 64,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PUB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,674 shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $105,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $110,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,372 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,387 over the last three months. 17.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 202,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Peoples Utah Bancorp by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Peoples Utah Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PUB stock opened at $28.85 on Monday. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $32.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $543.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.68.

About Peoples Utah Bancorp

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

