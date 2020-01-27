Short Interest in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) Grows By 27.6%

Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the December 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 455,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE PSXP traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. 27,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,246. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $47.34 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 86.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

In other Phillips 66 Partners news, Director Mark Haney purchased 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,958.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,648.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

