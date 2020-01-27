Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declines By 19.3%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

In other news, Director Heidi S. Gansert bought 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,031.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 119,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Plumas Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of PLBC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.97. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70. Plumas Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 32.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, public funds and business sweep, savings, and retirement accounts, as well as time and remote deposits.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.