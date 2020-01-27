Short Interest in Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) Declines By 20.3%

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Pro-Dex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 8.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Pro-Dex during the second quarter valued at $328,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 302.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 47,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 23.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Pro-Dex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ PDEX traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,643. Pro-Dex has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.56.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

