Short Interest in Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) Drops By 22.9%

Prudential Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PBIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of PBIP stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,112. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. Prudential Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.12 million, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.06.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBIP. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 116,267 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,457 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

