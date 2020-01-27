Short Interest in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Decreases By 20.7%

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 939,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.33.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

NYSE RNR traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.96. 8,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,537. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $201.35.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.83%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,370,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.