Short Interest in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Drops By 22.6%

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the December 31st total of 702,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Jason P. Rhodes purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Also, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega purchased 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. 63.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after buying an additional 16,414 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 34.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the period. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REPL. Roth Capital raised their price target on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

NASDAQ:REPL traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. 80,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,412. The firm has a market cap of $543.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 3.03. Replimune Group has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

