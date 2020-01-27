Short Interest in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Declines By 25.1%

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a drop of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RPAI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.92. 687,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $11.12 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.67. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.29 and a beta of 0.52.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.71 million. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 339,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 132,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

