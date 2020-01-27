Short Interest in Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) Declines By 20.1%

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc (NYSE:RRTS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the December 31st total of 402,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRTS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roadrunner Transportation Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Get Roadrunner Transportation Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRTS remained flat at $$6.50 during trading on Monday. 5,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,770. Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $14.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.52.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (NYSE:RRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $459.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. Roadrunner Transportation Systems had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 92.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that Roadrunner Transportation Systems will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roadrunner Transportation Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 22,156 shares of company stock worth $173,188. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRTS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Roadrunner Transportation Systems during the second quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Roadrunner Transportation Systems Company Profile

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. The company operates through three segments: Truckload & Express Services (TES), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Ascent Global Logistics. The TES segment provides air and ground expedite, scheduled truckload, intermodal, temperature-controlled truckload, and other truckload and logistics services; and arranges the pickup and delivery of TES freight through its 35 TES service centers in the United States.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.