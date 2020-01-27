Short Interest in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Declines By 43.6%

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the December 31st total of 3,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

RCI traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 12,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $45.94 and a 12 month high of $55.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. The company has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 21,319,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,038,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,989 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $52,621,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,580,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 34.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,841,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $98,537,000 after purchasing an additional 467,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth $17,803,000. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

