Short Interest in SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) Drops By 44.0%

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,600 shares, a drop of 44.0% from the December 31st total of 372,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SandRidge Permian Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

PER stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.98. 3,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,497. SandRidge Permian Trust has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE:PER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Permian Trust had a net margin of 79.69% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from SandRidge Permian Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.65%.

SandRidge Permian Trust holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin located in Andrews County, Texas. It has proved developed reserves of approximately 0.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

