Short Interest in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Drops By 16.7%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the December 31st total of 5,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.2 days. Approximately 49.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Shoe Carnival from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Shoe Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Monday, November 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on Shoe Carnival from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shoe Carnival currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

In other news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $59,875.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,520.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new stake in Shoe Carnival in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 114.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $37.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Shoe Carnival has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $40.00.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $274.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.20 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.