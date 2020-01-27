Short Interest in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Rises By 35.0%

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taitron Components during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 983.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Taitron Components by 90.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TAIT opened at $2.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.88. Taitron Components has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.67.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $1.66 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Taitron Components from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Taitron Components Company Profile

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

