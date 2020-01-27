Short Interest in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Grows By 41.0%

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the December 31st total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 488,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 9.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBC. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,303 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in WABCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WABCO by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,968 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WABCO by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in WABCO by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $135.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.17. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. WABCO has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that WABCO will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.08.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

