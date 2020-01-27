SHPING Market Capitalization Tops $14,680.00 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $14,680.00 and $111.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING launched on January 6th, 2018. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,111,044 tokens. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com.

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Cobinhood. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

