Signature Bank Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Signature Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.78 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Hovde Group raised shares of Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

Signature Bank stock opened at $145.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $111.91 and a 1-year high of $148.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 502,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Signature Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Signature Bank by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

