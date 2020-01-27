Single Collateral DAI Price Hits $1.00 (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $25.57 million and $189,603.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00035872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.10 or 0.05605203 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00129602 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00018191 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002646 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033292 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 25,478,579 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

