SingularityNET (AGI) Price Reaches $0.0177 on Top Exchanges

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $510,823.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0177 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Binance, Tidex and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.27 or 0.03419473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011209 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00198963 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00029232 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00124790 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET’s genesis date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, Ethfinex, Binance, Tidex, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.