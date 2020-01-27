Skycoin (SKY) 1-Day Volume Hits $284,129.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Skycoin has a total market cap of $8.10 million and approximately $284,129.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00005241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant, C2CX and Binance. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Skycoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX and C2CX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.