Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield Sells 2,500 Shares

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $53,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,873,640.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $55,925.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $58,025.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $52,775.00.

NYSE:WORK traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.06. 9,373,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,349,227. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day moving average is $25.47. Slack has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $168.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $263,631,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 13.1% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 2,927,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,460,000 after purchasing an additional 339,152 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the third quarter worth $18,543,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Slack by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth $27,347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

WORK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Slack from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Slack in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on Slack from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

