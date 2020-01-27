SmartCash Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 33.9% higher against the dollar. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $4.48 million and $393,392.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SmartCash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,086.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.80 or 0.01899711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $366.27 or 0.04026743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00664865 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00116560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00730362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009836 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029012 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.78 or 0.00613238 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

SmartCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.