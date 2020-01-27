SnowGem (XSG) Price Tops $0.0188 on Top Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $409,023.00 and approximately $98,545.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SnowGem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,048.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.01915824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.04059950 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00668979 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00117715 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00731268 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00009879 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00029419 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.12 or 0.00611916 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 21,806,920 coins and its circulating supply is 21,729,828 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.