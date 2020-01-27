SophiaTX Price Down 25.6% This Week (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 25.6% against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a total market capitalization of $392,835.00 and approximately $20,700.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.05541150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00126132 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

SophiaTX Token Profile

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Hotbit, Kucoin, Liquid and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.