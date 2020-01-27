Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 1,359 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,457,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $218.10. 40,668,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,752,070. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.10. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $160.99 and a 12-month high of $225.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4577 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

