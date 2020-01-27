Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 18,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.59. The company had a trading volume of 622,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $115.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.13.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

