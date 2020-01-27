Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.54. 2,491,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,685. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.87 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.42.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.