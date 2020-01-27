Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 16.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,572,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,758,000 after purchasing an additional 513,401 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter valued at about $38,943,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,642,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,900,778,000 after acquiring an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 72.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 327,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after acquiring an additional 137,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 668,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 113,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,133. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $103.03 and a 1 year high of $136.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.31.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $181,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,359.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at $37,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,287 shares of company stock worth $2,196,808 over the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus lowered their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.31.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

