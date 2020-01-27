Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 46,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 734,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,024,000 after buying an additional 76,440 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 339.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,569,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,375,000 after buying an additional 1,034,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 800,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,942,000 after buying an additional 70,555 shares in the last quarter.

GSLC stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, reaching $65.35. 305,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,111. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

