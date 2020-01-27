Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,422,000 after buying an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 178,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,382,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 143,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock traded down $1.91 on Monday, reaching $137.26. The stock had a trading volume of 20,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,853. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.84. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $141.91.

