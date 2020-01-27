Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.70. 20,695,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,141,061. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.11 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gabelli initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

