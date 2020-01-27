Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 59,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period.

VIG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $126.55. 1,261,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,831. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $129.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average of $120.49.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

