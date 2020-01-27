Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $432.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,513. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $434.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $402.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $384.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.78%.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

