Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 10,981 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,981 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 162,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,727,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,227,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,121,000 after buying an additional 248,231 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 30,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,950 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $64.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

