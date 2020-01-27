Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 507 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,845,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,326 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CME Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,940,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,191,000 after buying an additional 200,245 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,494,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,792,000 after buying an additional 48,392 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,235,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,099,000 after buying an additional 45,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 711,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,284,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,447,907.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.02, for a total value of $59,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,372.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,661. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CME Group Inc has a 1 year low of $161.05 and a 1 year high of $224.91. The stock has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

