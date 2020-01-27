Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 5,114 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,114 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.45% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut AstraZeneca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.35.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319,306. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

