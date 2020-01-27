Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 592 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,045,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 237,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,737,000 after purchasing an additional 184,420 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.96. 1,236,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,451. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.