SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000.

Shares of TOTL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.40. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,069. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.09.

