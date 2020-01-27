SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC owned 0.11% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000.

SHM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.40. 290,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,857. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.17 and a fifty-two week high of $49.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

