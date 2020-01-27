SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,582 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 782.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.14. 1,462,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,654. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $35.69. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $38.67.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.7243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

