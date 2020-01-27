SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 414.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 686.8% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter.

SPSM traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 408,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,079. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.54 and a 1-year high of $33.48.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.