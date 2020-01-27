SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,754 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 1.57% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF worth $17,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSK. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,352,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,438,000 after buying an additional 533,486 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 503,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,357,000 after acquiring an additional 304,480 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 202,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 58,166 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $44.29. The stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,169. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $41.28 and a twelve month high of $44.55.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

