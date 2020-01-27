Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, an increase of 36.3% from the December 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spi Energy stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. Spi Energy has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.32.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

