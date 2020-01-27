Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Spire Healthcare Group (LON: SPI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/27/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/27/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/21/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 113 ($1.49) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 106 ($1.39).

1/16/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/13/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 133 ($1.75). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/8/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt LLP. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/7/2020 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 155 ($2.04) price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/5/2019 – Spire Healthcare Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON SPI traded down GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 132 ($1.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 134.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Spire Healthcare Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The stock has a market cap of $537.45 million and a P/E ratio of 33.00.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Article: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.