Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Short Interest Update

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the December 31st total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $889,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Spire by 39.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spire by 15.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spire in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,018. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $88.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.99.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

SR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

