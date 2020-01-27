Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprague Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

SRLP opened at $16.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $17.07. Sprague Resources has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The stock has a market cap of $385.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $582.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.60 million. Sprague Resources had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 1.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprague Resources will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.49%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,048,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprague Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprague Resources Company Profile

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

