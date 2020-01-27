Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George Buys 34,066 Shares

Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George bought 34,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $246,978.50.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, W Whitney George purchased 40,182 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $298,552.26.

On Monday, January 13th, W Whitney George purchased 28,051 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $207,577.40.

On Friday, January 10th, W Whitney George acquired 12,497 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $91,353.07.

Shares of FUND traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.25. The stock had a trading volume of 119,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.93. Sprott Focus Trust has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $7.49.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Focus Trust during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 17,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 39.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sprott Focus Trust

