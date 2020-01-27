SRCOIN Trading 17.5% Higher This Week (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. SRCOIN has a total market cap of $97,677.00 and $4.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $310.06 or 0.03527850 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00200851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SRCOIN Token Trading

SRCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

